Brighter news for Warwickshire cricket fans

IT may be one of those grey test match days in Manchester but there was a bright spot for Warwickshire cricket fans today.

For the county cricket club and Edgbaston stadium have secured an enhanced role in the government’s pilot programme for the return of spectators at live sporting events following approval from the club’s safety advisory group.

Tomorrow’s, Tuesday’s, friendly at Edgbaston between Warwickshire and Worcestershire had already been confirmed as part of the programme to support the safe return of spectators to live sporting events.

Warwickshire Members can now also apply to attend the first two days of the county’s opening match in the Bob Willis Trophy versus Northamptonshire this Saturday, 1st and Sunday, 2nd August.

COO Craig Flindall said: “We’re delighted that Warwickshire CCC and Edgbaston are again at the forefront of innovation and that we can play a part in securing the safe return of spectators to sporting events across the country.

“Our thanks go to Birmingham City Council, the England & Wales Cricket Board and the Department for Digital, Culture Media and Sport for the support in taking forward this pilot programme at Edgbaston.

“It’s fantastic for us to have the opportunity to build on tomorrow’s spectator pilot match day by extending it to the opening two days of the county season, which allows Warwickshire members to enjoy a weekend of watching cricket at Edgbaston.

“In partnership with the city council and our wider city stakeholders, we have a proven track record and have vast experience of delivering some of the biggest sporting events that have taken place in the city in recent years.

“Whilst we are operating at a reduced capacity, these three match dates are of equal importance to those previous events.”

Warwickshire Members can apply for complimentary tickets for the opening two days of the Bob Willis Trophy fixture with Northamptonshire by logging into the online ticketing account at edgbaston.com or by calling the Ticket Hotline on 0121 369 1994 (9am-5pm, Monday to Friday).

Members can claim up to four tickets, allowing for guests in the same social bubble to attend. An email address and health declaration must be provided by all attendees to claim the complimentary tickets.

Members must subsequently download tickets on a smart phone or print off at home to secure entry; no tickets will be distributed at the stadium or be available on the day of the match. Membership cards alone will not be accepted.