Walk this way? Imagining a traffic-free Stratford

Although pedestrianisation of Stratford town centre was not on the agenda for the Covid traffic scheme meeting last Thursday, many Stratfordians have been suggesting it as their preferred option for the town.

This includes artist Greg McLeod who drew his vision of a traffic-free Bridge Street for the town.

Greg said: “Pedestrianisation would facilitate opportunities for vibrant and dynamic change ensuring Startford leads the way in the future of the high street. Putting the environment and community at the forefront.

“Let’s use the big units to house enthusiastic start-ups and established small food and drinks vendors creating indoor street food destinations. Let’s have a world class indoor food market like they have on the continent. A market where people shop daily for their produce from local suppliers. Let’s have a hub of restaurants and bars on Bridge Street and open opportunities for independent shops to thrive.

“Although the past is an important part of Stratford let’s not let it be a unwieldy anchor stopping us progressing into a positive future.”