Council to call time on free parking offer

A FREE parking bonanza in Warwick district will come to an end when the council reintroduces charges in its 27 off-street car parks this Saturday, 1st August.

In line with government guidance and to assist all key workers during the coronavirus crisis, Warwick District Council has offered free parking since March in the car parks it runs.

This was extended in June to support the gradual opening of the town centres and to encourage footfall.

It has included the council’s town centre car parks and at popular spots for visitors to the area, like St Nicholas Park in Warwick.

Now, as more businesses reopen and the government launches its ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme, Warwick District Council will reinstate the charges to ease potential congestion and help with access to the short-stay car parks.

Cllr Moira-Ann Grainger said: “Footfall will steadily be increasing in our town centres as people return to work and to the shops and restaurants they’ve missed.

“While we have made the decision to reinstate the charges, we would like to direct longer-stay visitors and commuters towards our Park and Stride Car Parks, where you can park from as little as £1 a day.

“This will free up centrally located car parks for short-stay and evening visitors.

“With more traffic free streets in our town centres we would also like to encourage people to walk and cycle where possible and have now made a number of cycle racks available in key locations.

“Owners of electric vehicles that live or work in Warwick district can also apply to us for a free parking pass that covers all of our car parks.

“It’s important to emphasise that the income we receive from parking is only used to maintain our car parks, ensuring that they are safe and accessible at all times.”

More information on parking charges, the best places to park and the locations of cycle racks can be found on the district council’s website.