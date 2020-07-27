Racecourse helps get vaccinations back on track

WARWICK Racecourse has proved a winner in helping the South Warwickshire Immunisation Team resume vaccinations for schoolgirls against HPV (Human Papilloma Virus).

During lockdown the team – part of Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust (CWPT) – was unable to give the pupils their second HPV vaccinations.

But with the support of the racecourse they were able to start vaccinating Year 9 girls against the virus earlier this month, which kept them within the timeframe to receive their second vaccination.

CWPT senior immunisation nurse Rachael Greaves said: “I am extremely grateful to the team at Warwick Racecourse for coming to our rescue during the coronavirus pandemic.

“They offered us a huge space in one of their permanent marques for free, allowing us to safely run vaccination clinics from the venue, where parents could book appointments to bring their children to us, and so far we have managed to vaccinate over 700 girls out of a cohort of 1,500.

“The vaccinations have been successfully taking place for the last three weeks and we still have three more weeks to go. We also just wanted to, once again extend our thanks to the team at the racecourse for all their support in allowing us to continue with these vaccinations.”

During the school holidays the team will continue to vaccinate Year 9 girls in South Warwickshire until next Thursday, 6th August. Any child who has not been able to attend will be caught up in the next academic year.

Girls in Year 9 who are due the vaccination will be contacted by their school with a date. No one should attend unless they have been contacted first.