YOUR OPINION: Henley Street revamp – heavenly or hellish?!

Following its recent revamp is Henley Street looking a little too ‘Yellow Brick Road’? Or is it a feast for the eyes? Opinion was divided on social media with many praising the modifications, which included new brick paving, street lamps, seating and anti-terrorist bollards, as well as a new statue of Shakespeare.

The transformation of Henley Street was partly funded through a grant from the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, with the rest coming from SDC and SBT, estimated to be £600K.

Not everyone thought the money was well spent. Ian barber started a post on Facebook describing the improvements as a ‘travesty’, ‘awful’ and that ‘the character and history had been annihilated’.

Justifying the revamp Tim Cooke, chief executive of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, said: “Given what has happened in recent times it’s all the more important that the way in which we present Shakespeare’s story in Stratford-upon-Avon is welcoming, safe and attractive.

“The previous streetscape was cluttered and tired. The transformation is such an improvement to the gateway to one of the world’s great cultural destinations, Shakespeare’s Birthplace. We are fortunate that the joint partnership funding for the project was in place before the financial crisis arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We hope that in due course many more residents and visitors will be able to enjoy it and will be able to visit Shakespeare’s Birthplace once again when we re-open soon to the public.”

The Herald team decided to find out what people on the street thought.

Andy Rothwell, businessman

It looks a hell of a lot better. It’s absolutely money well spent, with a lot of businesses facing closure, rejuvenation is a positive step. I think it will be a success and hopefully attract new businesses and generate more visitors in the future.

Chris Whitfield, works at JLR

I definitely noticed the improvements and I’m looking forward to seeing the new Shakespeare statue properly on its plinth.

The street looks good. I particularly like the way they’ve integrated it all – like the anti-terrorism bollards are really nicely done.

It may have cost a lot but that’s money that will soon be made back with visitors returning. I think the coronavirus has hit us hard but tourists will return.

Siani Cox with her mother-in-law Kimberley Hansel and baby Jackson, nearly two months

When it’s sunny you need your sunglasses on, the bricks are bright! It’s beautiful really, we think it looks very nice. They’ve spent a lot of money to spend, and so easy to criticise, but obviously it was all planned long before coronavirus.

The team from Food of Love, including owners Stavroula and Demetris Gabriel – in Henley Street for 20 years, and Viesha and Mandeep

It needed doing it was a bit scruffy before. I’m not too sure about the benches, it encourages people to hang around and litter, especially at night, and it’s not fair on some of the houses that they are close to. We just need the tourists back now!