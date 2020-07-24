SORTED! Dramatic revamp of Stratford town centre scheme gets go-ahead

After facing fierce criticism the Stratford town centre is scheme is to be significantly overhauled following a review meeting at Stratford District Council offices yesterday (Thursday).

Warwickshire County Council, Stratford-on-Avon District Council, Stratford-upon-Avon Town Council, Stratford Transport Group and Stratforward BID met to review the scheme following feedback from residents, retailers and the hospitality sector. This included a petition from 157 businesses vehemently demanding the removal of the scheme who said it had been devastating for trade.

Tonight (Friday) the full revamps plans were revealed, which include:

Bridge Street – Re-introduce two way traffic, reinstate some on street parking and a bus stop on M&S side plus a new informal crossing point between Sainsbury’s and M&S.

Wider pavements will be retained on both sides of the road. Red and white barrier to be removed. Cycle lane to be removed along with bollards on approach from bridge.

High Street – Remove all barriers and introduced a timed road closure between 11am and 6pm seven days per week controlled by manned barriers at each end of High Street. Outside of closure times parking to be reinstated.

Sheep Street, Wood Street, Greenhill Street and Chapel Street – All barrier measures to be removed.

The changes were greeted with a cautious welcome by petition organiser Courtney Gilbert of the Cosy Chic Pet Boutique, whose shop is on Sheep Street. She said: “I’m happy with the changes, I definitely think it is a result for the retailers.”

Cllr Peter Butlin, Deputy Leader of Warwickshire County Council said: “We have always said that we would ‘Act & Adapt’ with these road changes, and we have been actively listening to the views of residents, businesses and stakeholders. We recognise the desire and need to undertake further changes and through this open dialogue, we hope to secure agreement to an amended scheme that addresses the concerns and issues that have been raised.”

Cllr Daren Pemberton, Deputy Leader Stratford-on-Avon District Council said: “The Covid-19 safety measures allowed the town and retail to open up safely but everyone agrees that some aspects do not work and need changing. These proposed changes reflect the feedback at a street by street level on improvements that have been fed into Warwickshire Highways for evaluation during the review meeting yesterday.”

He continued: “These significant changes address the legitimate concerns of residents and businesses while keeping every user of the town COVID safe.”