Lotus to set up advanced technology centre at Wellesbourne campus

Sports car company Lotus has announced plans to build a new advanced technology centre at Warwick University’s Wellesbourne Campus, bringing 130 high skilled jobs to the district.

The technology centre is part of a new partnership between Lotus and WMG (formerly Warwick Manufacturing Group), and will see offices, workshops and laboratory space built at the site.

Lotus Engineering, the consultancy division of Group Lotus, will also base its HQ at the centre, while there is also ample room for expansion in the future.

