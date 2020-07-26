Kings Coughton supermarket application submitted

Formal plans for a new Aldi supermarket in Kings Coughton have been submitted to Stratford District Council.

Earlier this year the Herald reported that the supermarket giant was consulting with residents about a proposed new store, but at the time the idea faced some local opposition, with some residents even launching a leaflet campaign against it.

A look at the application however suggests opinion may actually be in favour of the supermarket, with the majority of comments so far submitted supportive of the plan.

The site off Birmingham Road is home to the current Broad Lane Leisure Caravan Centre, but concerns were previously raised about highways safety and the impact the store could have on Alcester’s high street shops.

The prospect of a more affordable supermarket close by and more choice seems to a struck a chord though.

Accompanying the supermarket would be a 101 space car park and cycle hoops, while a new central vehicle entrance is proposed.

According to Aldi, the supermarket would create local jobs, reduce the need for residents to travel to Stratford, Redditch or Evesham for their shopping and would re-invigorate a prominent road side site.

A decision on the application is expected to be made in September.