Rec stalls proposal would need more support from businesses

Calls for town centre businesses to be allowed to set up stalls on the Recreation Ground could be considered if more express an interest in the idea.

During last Monday’s Full Council meeting at Stratford District Council, Liberal Democrat member Cllr Jenny Fradgley called on the authority to allow food and drink businesses to set up stalls on the Rec, in similar fashion to the River Festival.

She argued that the measure would support businesses who may find it hard to sell outside their premises in the town centre and may see them attract customers who may not want to venture further into town.

Responding to the idea on Monday with a written response, Cllr Ian Shenton, portfolio holder for operations, said such action was not completely straightforward as anything over five stalls would be classed as a rival market and would need agreement with Stratford’s market operator.

He said that no businesses had approached the council about placing stalls on the Rec, but if they did, the authority would consider it.

He added that market operator LSD Promotions had been supportive of other events in the town such as the River Festival.

Speaking to the Herald, Cllr Shenton, said: “All things are possible, but businesses have not come forward and asked for this. With the new pavement licences businesses in the town centre should find it a faster and more straightforward process to have chairs and tables outside their premises and splitting their workforce over two sites, if we allowed stalls to be placed on the Rec, may not work for most businesses.”