Emergency services attend A46 collision

Emergency services were called to the scene of a road traffic accident on the A46 near Alcester last night.

The incident, which involved one vehicle, occurred at around 8.45pm on the A46 roundabout with the A435 at Alcester.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene and a male patient was assessed for minor injuries.

He was then transported to hospital in Worcester.

The A46 between Alcester and Oversley Mill was closed for a time as police attended the incident.