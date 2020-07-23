Historic bridge struck again

BIDFORD Bridge is currently closed to traffic after a vehicle hit it today, Thursday.

Police are on the scene and engineers are examining the damage.

Pedestrians are still able to use it.

The Herald is in Bidford and understands barriers are likely to be put in place and the road over it could reopen to vehicles later this evening.

The bridge — which dates back to medieval times — hit the national headlines when it was partially destroyed in June 2015 after an agricultural vehicle crashed into a wall of the structure and sent masonry flying into the River Avon below.

On that occasion the bridge had to be closed for several months while specialist repair work was carried out.

The final repair bill then was put at £390,000 and closure of the bridge – particularly for such a long period – caused serious inconvenience to traders in the village and to motorists who used it on a regular basis.