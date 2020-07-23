Hotel plan for Debenhams building still going ahead

The developer of Bell Court has quashed rumours that plans for a new hotel at the former Debenhams unit have been dropped, saying they remain committed to the project.

The Herald had heard speculation that the 80- bed hotel, which is proposed on the upper floors above eight new retail units, was no longer on the cards.

However when approached last week, Blue Coast Capital, the developer of Bell Court, confirmed that they still intend to establish a hotel at the site.

An application for the hotel and the six new retail units gained planning permission in June.

Debenhams vacated their store in April as the company entered administration, saying they had been unable to agree terms with the landlord at its Stratford store.

Stratford was one of seven stores across the country, including the Leamington store, which Debenhams confirmed would not re-open after the coronavirus lockdown.