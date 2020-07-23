Health staff pay as parking fees return

PARKING charges have been reintroduced in car parks across the district.

And health workers – for so long praised and applauded for their efforts during the pandemic – are now having to fork out again.

Joanne Emmins has worked for the NHS for 26 years and is a man- ager at a Stratford medical clinic. She has worked throughout lockdown and was delighted to enjoy free parking at Rother Street car park. But when charges were reintroduced earlier this month, she found herself forking out for expensive parking once more.

She told the Herald: “Parking is always a problem for NHS workers wherever I’ve worked. I understand there’s a waiting list of over two- and-a-half years for a staff pass at Warwick and Stratford hospitals and that’s what it’s like nationally too.”

And it’s not just workers forced to fork out – it’s patients too. Joanne said: “The charges that hospitals make for patients and visitors to use the car parks are ridiculous. It exploits people at their most vulnerable.”

At £10 to park for the whole day, Joanne says she is really feeling the pinch: “I’ m not looking for anything for free, and I love doing my job, but it would be nice if they could give us a reduction.”

She added: “It seems a shame that as conronavirus is going down we seem to be forgetting everything that’s been done to support each other.”