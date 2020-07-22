Tysoe family’s mask mission to help deaf people

The debate around face masks has raged throughout the pandemic, but their use is set to become far more widespread from Friday when they will be compulsory for shoppers.

While evidence suggests they may play a part in reducing transmission of the virus, widespread use of face masks does pose challenges to deaf people whom rely on lip reading to communicate with those who do not know sign language.

However determined to help the deaf community, one Tysoe family affected by the disability, is working flat out to produce unique see-through masks.

Michelle Wixey, whose mum Julie, father Andrew and partner James are all deaf, spoke to the Herald about her mum’s incredible efforts to make the masks.

Michelle said: “I use sign language every day, but when my parents and my partner need to communicate with those who do not know sign language, lip-reading is absolutely essential. It is a bit of a worrying time for deaf people if more and more of us are using masks, for instance at a shop if you need to ask the price of something for example, the shopkeeper will have to lift up their mask when they speak to show their lips.

“My mum is an experienced sewer and she has been at home during the pandemic because she is classed as high risk. She made a few of these masks just to try out, she never intended to sell them, I put something on Facebook about what she was doing and there’s been a huge amount of interest. At the start it took her two or three hours to make a mask, but now it’s about an hour, she’s made at least 150 now, maybe 250, because of the demand. A business in Shipston is selling them for us too.

“I think what my mum has done is incredible and as well as helping deaf people, it makes the general public more deaf aware too.”

Michelle added that the masks are on sale for £5 plus postage and anyone interested in buying one can contact her by emailing michellewixey@gmail.com