Bridge Street McDonald’s re-opens in Stratford

STRATFORD’S McDonald’s restaurant in Bridge Street has re-opened to customers, as more and more food businesses return to work following the coronavirus lockdown.

The Bridge Street site is open for takeaways and dining in, while the McDonald’s on the corner of Western Road and Birmingham Road is open for drive-thru, takeaway and deliveries, but not yet for dining in.

Over in Alcester the McDonald’s on Birmingham Road is open for drive-thru and takeaways, but similarly is not yet open for dining in.