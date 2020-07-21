Rec Ground could host new drive-in cinema

Negotiations are underway to bring a drive-in cinema to Stratford’s Recreation Ground.

The idea, being developed between Stratford District Council and Luna Cinemas, would see the cinema placed on the overflow car park at the Rec during three weeks in August.

Cllr Ian Shenton, portfolio holder for operations, said: “This is an idea we’ve had for quite a while now, either having a drive-in cinema on a temporary or permanent basis. It’s still at an early stage, but we’d be hoping to get this in place for next month.

“I think it will be a mix of classic films, movies like Casablanca and Dirty Dancing, but maybe with some classic performances from the RSC, which would help to support the theatre and keep the RSC’s profile high during this difficult time.

“In this location there shouldn’t be any trouble with light pollution and each car gets its own individual speaker, so there won’t be problems with noise. Luna also offer cinema goers the option of ordering food using an app, which is then delivered to each car.

“It’s not completely worked out yet, but we’re probably looking at two screenings per day during the week and three on Saturdays and Sundays.

“We want to do everything we can to support the town and even though this is not right in the town centre, hopefully it will bring more people into Stratford, who may choose to venture into the centre.”

Luna Cinemas say theirs is the ultimate drive-in experience, offering state-of-the-art screens and sound, with the whole event able to be enjoyed whilst maintaining social distancing.

The drive-in cinema is currently operating at Warwick Castle.