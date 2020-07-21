Shakespeare’s Birthplace reopens next weekend

Shakespeare’s Birthplace is top open next Saturday (1st August) after being closed for more than four months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The attraction has been awarded Visit Britain’s new ‘We’re Good to Go’ safety accreditation for COVID-19 safe attractions, with new measures in place across the Birthplace, garden and shop, and an online advanced ticketing system in place.

Tim Cooke, Chief Executive of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, said: “Re-opening Shakespeare’s Birthplace is an important statement for the UK as a whole as the culture and tourism sectors do their very best to find a way beyond the Covid crisis. Stratford-upon-Avon and Shakespeare’s story offer iconic, unique and memorable experiences for visitors from home and abroad.

“With the help of emergency funding from Arts Council England, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust is taking the first steps on a journey of survival and recovery. While our charity has many challenges ahead and times remain uncertain, we are determined to take a lead locally, nationally and internationally in championing the UK’s culture and heritage by sharing Shakespeare’s work, life and times both physically and digitally.”

All visitors will be required to wear face coverings, follow a one-way route, and maintain social distancing of two metres throughout. Tickets must be booked online at www.shakespeare.org.uk. Tickets are on sale now.

As announced last week the other four other Shakespeare Family Homes and Gardens in the Trust’s care — Anne Hathaway’s Cottage, Shakespeare’s New Place, Hall’s Croft, and Mary Arden’s Farm — will not reopen before spring next year at the earliest.