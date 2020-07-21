Anti-littering campaign urges people not to ‘be a tosser’

A new anti-littering campaign spearheaded by the district and county councils is urging people not to ‘be a tosser’.

The message comes following a huge increase in rubbish being left in parks and public open spaces.

‘Don’t be a tosser’ posters, questioning why people are dumping their rubbish are being put up at public open spaces in Stratford-upon-Avon including, the Recreation Ground, Bancroft Gardens, Fisherman’s car park, Cottage Lane, Shottery Field, Orrian Close and in key shops, encouraging people to dispose of their rubbish responsibly.

The aim of the campaign is to remind people that they need to clean up after themselves and bin their litter or take it home. This is even more important during the current pandemic in helping to reduce the spread of the disease. The strapline is not intended to cause offence, but is hard-hitting to tackle the issue and draw attention.

Cllr Ian Shenton, Operations Portfolio at Stratford-on-Avon District Council says: “Since lockdown restrictions have eased, there has been an unwelcome rise in litter. Our contractors are continuing to work hard to keep the areas clear of litter, but the increased levels have been very significant. Littering is illegal, anti-social, has a negative impact on our environment, is harmful for our wildlife and costs thousands of pounds each year to clear.

“We need to get the message out there that being a ‘tosser’ is socially unacceptable. People should take responsibility for their own litter and not expect others to clean up their mess.”

The anti-littering campaign by comes after more people have been outside since the easing of lockdown and has been inspired by campaigns from New Zealand and Keep Britain Tidy.

The most common items left by members of the public in parks and public spaces include picnic debris, gas canisters, balloons, glass, disposable barbecues, cans, plastic bottles and bags of dog foul.