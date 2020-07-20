Stitchers switch to girls’ dresses

NO sooner had Ratley Scrubs Club put away their needles after the downturn in the coronavirus crisis, they got them out again to get sewing for a new cause.

The village stitchers got busy again after an appeal by charity Compassion Direct UK to make dresses out of unwanted pillowcases for Rwandan girls.

During the Rwanda genocide of 1994, many thousands of women were raped and left with HIV. These women are shunned by neighbours who are afraid of catching the disease.􏰀 As a consequence, they live in poverty and are unable to work to support their families. Many of their children do not go to school because they have no clothes to wear.

CDUK wants to help these women and children and began by asking people to recycle their unwanted pil- lowcases to make dresses for the women’s daughters so that they can go to school.