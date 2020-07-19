Parklife! Kids celebrate return to playground

Sisters Sarah-Jane Miles and Donna Law can’t hide their pride and joy as they watch their children play with their cousins, running around Ilmington Playground without a care in the world.

“It’s been hard for them only being allowed to play in the garden during lockdown,” Sarah-Jane told the Herald. “They just want to be free and just be kids.”

“We usually visit the park everyday in the summer and for them not to be able to do that on the hot days especially has been difficult.”

The extended family live within easy reach of each other in Ilmington and so the separation caused by the coronavirus lockdown was especially testing. Donna explained: “My son Archie’s only four and is autistic. It’s been hard for him to understand all the rules and why he can’t see his cousins who live opposite us.”

The mums are philosophical though. Sarah-Jane concluded: “We’ve been living simpler lives, and it does make you appreciate the little everyday things, like the joy of being able to play in the park.”