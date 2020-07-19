Walking from Warwick to Stratford today to save Playbox Theatre

Today young performers from Playbox Theatre are setting out for a 20-mile sponsored walk from their base the Dream Factory in Warwick to RSC.

Playbox provides extensive training, performance, touring and wide-ranging programmes for young people between three and 19 and has, like many other creative enterprises, been hit hard by COVID-19.

Members of the theatre are keen to raise some much needed funds to ensure young people continue to benefit from the Theatre which proudly includes famous alumni such as Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones).

Oscar Webster, who attends Playbox said: “We really want to raise funds to help Playbox during this difficult time. They don’t receive any regular funding at all and all of their income has stopped as a result of the pandemic – it’s going to be really hard for them to survive. Playbox is so important for so many and provides such a vital service for young people in the area.”

Oscar added: “We want to show our commitment to the theatre and where better to aim for but the birthplace of William Shakespeare.”

All funds will go towards the theatre that has been closed since lockdown.

To donate visit Just Giving.