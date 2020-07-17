Warwick Castle welcomes back escaped vulture

There was relief at Warwick Castle this week after Frank, their five-year-old Egyptian vulture, returned after a night on the run.

Chris O’Donnell, head falconer at Warwick Castle, said: “He escaped from his enclosure when the door was accidentally left open and it looks like he just decided to spend the night in some woodland quite close by. We knew he probably wouldn’t go far and in the morning we got a call from a resident about 150 metres away saying he was perched at the end of their garden.

“We went around to pick him up and he had a look on his face that said ‘well I didn’t like that very much, do you know how much it rained last night?’, he’s got a lovely enclosure here with heated mats, so I think he was happy to come home.”