Government and EU backing town centre tree arrivals

THE tree-mendous additions to Stratford’s town centre have popped up in locations all around the town in an attempt to soften the impact of the controversial traffic changes.

The new arrivals reported earlier today on the Herald website have also been spotted by our photographer Mark Williamson at the Sheep Street end of High Street.

As we mentioned earlier, there have been complaints galore about the look of the scheme, with the barriers and cones widely condemned as ugly and putting people off shopping in the centre.

The trees and planters are expected to be joined by new picnic benches next week.

A closer look at the planters shows support has come from the government and the EU.