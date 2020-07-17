RSC pretty in pink to support the arts

THE Royal Shakespeare Theatre has joined the national initiative to wrap closed venues in pink barrier tape to express support for their work across the country.

The movement started earlier this month when the likes of the National Theatre were wrapped in pink tape conveying the message, ‘Missing Live Theatre’.

Others taking part include the Royal Exchange Theatre Manchester, The Lyceum in Edinburgh and the Lyric in Belfast.

The RST joins the list, with the tape being backed by the illuminated message saying, ‘Thank you for your support’.