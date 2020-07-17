Attempts made to improve ‘ugly’ town centre scheme

Trees, planters and other improvements are being installed across the town centre in an effort to enhance the appearance of Stratford’s temporary traffic scheme.

The scheme, which has been put in place to create space for social distancing, has proved unpopular with businesses, who have highlighted a number of serious problems.

One constant complaint about the scheme has been its look, with the barriers and cones lining the streets widely condemned as ugly.

The trees and planters are expected to be joined by new picnic benches next week as efforts to improve the aesthetics of the scheme continue.

