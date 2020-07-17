Police called to M40 services after men seen running from back of lorry

POLICE arrested 13 people after they received a report of number of men running from the rear of a lorry at Warwick Services on the M40 yesterday, Thursday.

Officers were called just after 10am and arrested the men aged between 23-45 for immigration offences.

Two of them (both aged 27) were also arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs after white powder was seized by officers.

Police said today, Friday, all were still in custody.

News of the action emerged when Warwickshire Police Dogs Section tweeted about it yesterday evening, saying one of their dogs had tracked four of those running away into the cornfield, finding three at first and then the fourth a little later.