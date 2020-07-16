Fast-track pavement licences to support food and drink businesses

New measures designed to help Stratford’s food and drink businesses recover from the pandemic are set to be adopted by the district council, making it easier to put tables and chairs outside.

Stratford District Council is expected to shortly take on responsibility for issuing ‘pavement licences’ to businesses who want to place furniture on the highway adjacent to their premises.

Businesses have always had to apply for permission from the highways authority to place furniture on pavements, but the new process will bypass the old procedure, making gaining a licence faster and simpler.

Pavement licences, which will cost up to £100, are a temporary measure and will only last up to 30th September 2021.

Pavement cafes are even more important during the pandemic as scientific evidence shows a much lower risk of spreading coronavirus outdoors.

The new licences will be particularly relevant to Stratford as the town’s economy relies heavily on the hospitality industry, a sector hit very hard by the pandemic.

Traders will be able to apply for a pavement licence by visiting the District Council’s website at www.stratford.gov.uk once the Government’s Business and Planning Bill gains Royal Assent, as expected later this month.