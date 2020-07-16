Man dies following stabbing in Redditch

A man has sadly died after being stabbed overnight in Redditch.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 9:38pm last night (Wednesday) to reports of a stabbing in Guinness Close.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and two BASICS emergency doctors attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition. Staff worked as a team to administer advanced life support on scene to the man.

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”