Care home fury over PM’s blame

CARE home staff have hit out furiously after Boris Johnson appeared to blame them for the huge coronavirus death toll.

One claimed the prime minister’s remarks were “a slap in the face” after putting themselves and their families at risk.

Mr Johnson claimed care homes “didn’t really follow the procedures”, leading to more than 20,000 deaths, before backtracking to suggest nobody really under- stood the procedures in the early part of the pandemic.

But his comments enraged care home staff in south Warwickshire, who branded them “unwarranted and soul-destroying”.

Bill Mehta, manager of Quinton House home in Lower Quinton, said: “We are disappointed and shocked to learn that the prime minister is turning the tables and directing blame on care homes. His comments are unwarranted and soul-destroying for those of us that have committed ourselves to our residents and their needs over the past 100 days or more.”