Care home fury over PM’s blame

CARE home staff have hit out furiously after Boris Johnson appeared to blame them for the huge coronavirus death toll.
One claimed the prime minister’s remarks were “a slap in the face” after putting themselves and their families at risk.
Mr Johnson claimed care homes “didn’t really follow the procedures”, leading to more than 20,000 deaths, before backtracking to suggest nobody really under- stood the procedures in the early part of the pandemic.
But his comments enraged care home staff in south Warwickshire, who branded them “unwarranted and soul-destroying”.
Bill Mehta, manager of Quinton House home in Lower Quinton, said: “We are disappointed and shocked to learn that the prime minister is turning the tables and directing blame on care homes. His comments are unwarranted and soul-destroying for those of us that have committed ourselves to our residents and their needs over the past 100 days or more.”
Mr Mehta said Public Health England told care homes in February they didn’t need to do any- thing as it was “very unlikely that people in care homes will become infected”.
He added: “We had no guidance, zero support. Every Thursday I would stand and clap for care home workers because it was our fight too. NHS had all the support and left the social care sector to fend for itself.”
In his harrowing account, Mr Mehta said that with normal supply chains buckling under demand they had to “beg for PPE constantly” from PHE and were only ever given one day’s supply at a time.
He added that testing for the virus was “a joke”. “We requested testing constantly from the begin- ning of March, having to beg for testing on suspected cases. Eventu- ally we had a mass testing done within the home on 2nd June. We are grateful that the results came back negative and some unclear.
“We now are able to have tests sent in abundance but it’s just all a little too late for some businesses.”
Mr Mehta described the lengthy and vigorous hygiene procedures the home put into action, with thor- ough training and uniform and sup- plies provided for staff. Even so, six patients tested positive, with two residents dying, while the rest have recovered.
“We have worked exceptionally hard to keep Covid-19 out of the nursing home and the positivity and support from families and the com- munity have kept us going – the comments of the PM not so much.”
On the Herald’s Facebook page Beth Ann Morris said: “It’s a slap in the face for carers that have been working unbelievably hard during this awful time with very little support or guidelines. They have been putting their families at risk for barely above minimum wage. It’s disgusting how they have been treated.”
However, some comments on the Facebook page backed Mr Johnson, pointing out that high fees charged by some care homes should mean they provide adequate PPE and testing.