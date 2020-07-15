Stratford grandad scoops karate gold medal

Stratford grandad Mike Donoghue may not be the Karate Kid, but he’s certainly proved he’s got a talent for martial arts after scooping a gold medal during an online tournament.

Red belt Mike, 77, beat 37 other competitors in the ‘Kickmaster’ challenge at the Ruach Karate School, by completing the most freestyle moves in 30 seconds.

Attending the regular online sessions held by the school, retired architect Mike says taking part during lockdown helped keep his spirits up and that his fellow pupils are like family.

Mike, who is Ruach’s oldest member, is now raring to go at the school’s newly-launched outdoor sessions at Stratford Leisure Centre.

“Winning the medal was just a bit of fun really. But I have always been interested in the control and discipline that karate brings.” He said.

“I also love the physical exercise and speed involved.

“I’m also keen on the gym and can’t wait for that to open again, who says you have to slow down?”

“Everyone is so encouraging. The youngsters are amazing, we hear so much bad stuff about a younger generation these days, and the young people at Ruach prove all of that wrong.

“I was first interested in martial arts after I left university but thanks to a busy professional and family life I never got chance to pursue my passion.

“Now here I am and I love it.”

Instructor Gary Beggan added: “Karate is different from any other sports because a student does not only learn and improve their ability and technical skill, but also learns how to respect themselves and others. We provide a platform for building character and unleashing potential whilst learning new skills and having fun.

“Mike embodies all these principles. He’s an example to us all and it’s a privilege to have him with us. Thanks and congratulations must go to him for all his hard work and dedication.”