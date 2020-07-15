Another restaurant chain stands by Stratford

THERE was another act of faith in the Stratford economy as the town’s Bistrot Pierre restaurant escaped the axe as the business went through administration.

Six outlets out of 25 have been closed as part of the deal but the Stratford restaurant, part of the Swan’s Nest Hotel survives – as does the Leamington one.

Bistrot Pierre, as the name suggests, has a focus on French cuisine and reopened its doors in Stratford after lockdown last Tuesday, 7th July, one of the first two to do so.

News of the administration deal emerged today, Wednesday, 15th July.