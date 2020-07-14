RSC gets set to reopen its box office

The Royal Shakespeare Company has today confirmed full performance dates for its previously scheduled productions of The Magician’s Elephant and The Wars of The Roses Part 1 and 2 which will now take place in Winter 2021.

Tickets can be booked when the box office reopens on 12th August.

The productions, which were originally due to run from October 2020 to January 2021, were postponed due to the ongoing impact of Covid-19, which included the temporary cancellation of all RSC performances, events and other activities.

The RSC says it fully intends to re-open the Royal Shakespeare Theatre (RST) with new events and re-scheduled performances of The Winter’s Tale and The Comedy of Errors as soon as that proves possible.

Both productions were in rehearsal and due to open in the RST this spring. Further details will be announced soon, but this remains dependent on government advice on social distancing and on whether it is financially viable for the Company to perform to audiences inside our theatres. The RSC very much hopes for positive news in the coming weeks on the reopening roadmap and on the distribution of the extremely welcome £1.57bn government rescue package for arts and culture.

For bookings made throughout 2020 for future performances, audiences can book their tickets with confidence knowing that if they are unable to attend a performance for any reason, they can exchange their tickets up to two hours before the performance or event start time, at no extra cost.

For more on what’s happening at the RSC over summer see Thursday’s Herald.