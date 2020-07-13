Funding plea as county adopts new special needs policy

A NEW strategy for children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) in Warwickshire has been set out.

A shortfall in funding is an issue facing all councils at a time when the demand for SEND services continues to rise.

Warwickshire County Council is looking to address this with the three-year plan it has now approved.

The SEND and Inclusion Change Programme has three priorities.

Transformation: Implementing new ways of working with schools, parents and carers, children, young people and partner agencies. This is based on the recommendations of an external review which worked with a range of stakeholders to see how the system could work better to deliver the best outcomes for all children in Warwickshire.

Recovery and Sustainability: Redesigning the system to ensure all proposals are based on ‘invest to save’ principles, which will create a sustainable service that delivers results within allocated resources. Setting out clear, fair and transparent processes throughout our service redesign and contract management.

Statutory duties: Ensuring all work is consistent with the SEND regulations and Code of Practice.

Cllr Colin Hayfield, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education and learning, said: “The new programme sets out our plans to meet the challenges ahead. In order to achieve the scale of change required, the programme will require some difficult choices to be made. However, we will work with schools, parents, carers, children, young people and partner agencies to meet the challenge in the best, fairest and most effective way possible.

“It is clear that the strain on authorities’ resources is not exclusive to Warwickshire and we will be writing to the Chancellor to appeal for more funding in this area to help us to achieve our vision.

“We want every child in Warwickshire with SEND to enjoy their childhood and have the best possible start in life. We want every young person with SEND to have the knowledge, skills and qualifications they need to lead happy, healthy, fulfilling lives as part of their community. This strategy is a positive step towards us achieving that.”