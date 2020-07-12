Warwickshire NHS doctors back up latest coronavirus advice

As the infection rates of coronavirus continues to fall across the majority of England, government guidance has been updated.

The local NHS across Coventry and Warwickshire are reminding residents about the best ways to stay safe when outside and reduce the risk of spreading the virus, and in doing so, save lives.

The new guidelines mean that additional businesses will be opening, people can meet in groups of up to two households in any location and people can stay overnight away from their home with members of one other household.

Dr David Spraggett, Chair at NHS South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: “It’s been a very difficult time for people, especially more so when being separated from family and friends. However, as the lockdown is relaxed, it’s still vital to limit the number of people you see – the more people you mix with, the more chances we give the virus to spread.

“More shops, restaurants, pubs, visitor attractions, libraries, places of worship and hotels are opening and it’s really important that everyone remembers that frequent hand washing, using face coverings and where it is possible keep 2 metres (3 steps) apart. Where this is not possible people should keep a social distance of 1 metre plus to help reduce the risk of transmitting coronavirus.”

Dr Imogen Staveley, Deputy Chair at NHS Warwickshire North CCG said: “As lockdown eases, more people will be out and about and it’s essential to keep following the guidelines. If you can, avoid using public transport and aim to walk, cycle or drive to your destinations instead. If you do need to use public transport you must wear a face covering. As it is not possible to socially distance during car journeys, avoid travelling in a car with someone who is not in your household.

“Remember to wash your hands when you come back from the shops or work and use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available. This will help to protect you and anyone you meet and is critical to keeping everyone safe.”

Dr Sarah Raistrick, Chair at NHS Coventry and Rugby CCG added: “If you are clinically vulnerable, meaning that you could be at higher risk of severe illness from coronavirus, you can now meet people outdoors and from 4th July indoors but you need to be especially careful about social distancing and hand hygiene.

“We must all follow the guidance to reduce the risk of people getting ill with coronavirus. By doing this, you are helping to protect yourself, your family, the NHS and your community.”

If you have any symptoms of coronavirus – a high temperature, a persistent cough or a loss of taste or smell – then you should self-isolate at home and call 119 to arrange a test.

You must also self-isolate if you are advised to do so by the NHS Test and Trace service because you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive.