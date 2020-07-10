Council leisure centres to re-open on 25th July

All five of Stratford District Council’s leisure centres will re-open on Saturday 25th July following this week’s updated guidance from the Government.

Centres in Alcester, Shipston, Southam, Stratford and Studley were closed in March, but preparations are underway to ensure the facilities are safe for staff and customers when they re-open.

Extra cleaning and hygiene measures will be in place, along with changes to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

Sneeze screens, hand sanitiser units, signage and social distancing floor stickers are some of the precautions installed, while a deep cleaning routine will be put in place.

Customers and centre users will be made aware of all the changes and expected behaviours before they use the facilities via digital communication, centre signage and public address announcements.

Swimming pools will open a week later on 1st August.

Cllr Sarah Whalley-Hoggins, Community Portfolio at Stratford-on-Avon District Council says: “We were frustrated that leisure centres and gyms were not included in the government’s announcement that many hospitality venues and businesses could reopen from 4 July.

“However, now we’ve been given the green light to open, we want to assure members and regular users of our leisure centres that we are fully prepared to welcome all of our customers back with their health and safety remaining our top priority.

“Whilst leisure provision is not an essential service, it does provide many benefits, including previously providing a substantial income for the Council.

“We’ve been working closely with our contractors, who have been working during lockdown to make sure our centres are COVID-safe, so that we could be in a position to reopen our leisure centres as soon as we were allowed, providing much needed opportunities for physical activities and well-being.”

For more information visit: https://www.everyoneactive.com/reopeningmeasures/