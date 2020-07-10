New Channel 4 programme looks at work of West Midlands Ambulance Service

With calls to 999 and 111 quadrupling overnight, how can an ambulance service cope protect patients and save lives?

Over the next three weeks on Channel 4, Paramedics: Britain’s Lifesavers will capture the extraordinary lengths that West Midlands Ambulance Service went to, to ensure it was able to deal with the biggest challenge it has ever faced; the COVID-19 pandemic.

Filmed across three weeks, the three-part documentary series will be shown at 9.00pm on Mondays.

Cameras captured the daily decisions being made to make sure ambulances could continue to provide urgent medical care to the West Midlands.

During the height of the pandemic calls to the 999 and 111 service run by West Midlands Ambulance Service increased by 400 percent. To ease the pressure, students and volunteers stepped up to join those on the frontline and give something back to the NHS.

The programmes look at many different areas of the Trust and tell the stories of some of the staff as they deal with the enormity of the situation faced by the entire Trust.

From new call assessors, student paramedics, to staff returning to work after the call for additional staff; the command teams, education and training, they are all featured in the programmes.