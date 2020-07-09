Sew long scrub-making… now for new buzz

STAY calm and keep sewing has been the mantra for an army of Warwickshire volunteers throughout the coronavirus crisis.

But now demand for their skills has fallen, the stitchers have scaled down their operations and are turning their talents to other causes.

Shortly after its formation in early April, Warwickshire Scrubbers fast became a central hub for 1,500 home sewers keen to make surgical uniforms – known as scrubs – laundry bags, caps and headbands used to secure masks.

Many care workers and NHS staff sent requests to the Scrubbers as they found themselves in desperate need of the vital kit to do their jobs.

Co-founders Abigail Sheridan de Graaff, a professional quilt-maker who lives in Shipston-on-Stour, and Hatton-based Rachel Booth, who runs sustainable IT company Carbon 3 with her husband, announced the change of direction and name for the group last week.

Sharing the news on Facebook to the group now named the Warwick- shire Bees, Rachel said: “We have moved on and have a new purpose! Well it’s just the same really: sewing for good causes. Everyone is welcome to join us, and we will share news of causes to sew for – whether that’s masks, scrubs, shopping bags for FareShare food distribution and so on.”