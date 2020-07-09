Have your say on new Long Marston homes

Residents are being given their chance to comment on plans for 124 new homes at Long Marston Airfield, the next phase of development at the housing site.

Construction has already begun on 400 homes, but overall developer CALA Homes has plans to build up to 3,500 on the site to form the Long Marston Garden Village.

The 124 homes CALA is now consulting on, make up part of that 3,500 total and would be located adjacent to the 400 homes already being built.

They are described as a mixture of private and affordable homes alongside public open space.

Alistair Russell, Planning Manager at CALA Homes, said: “We’re pleased to be bringing forward our proposals for a further phase at Long Marston Airfield and look forward to engaging with the local community during our pre-application consultation.

“We want to understand the priorities of local residents to help inform our proposals and ensure we create a design that benefits the wider community.”

Traffic modelling undertaken with the relevant authorities has confirmed that the additional 124 homes can be supported by the existing highways network, with only minor alterations to the current road layout. As a result, this further phase would not be reliant on the outcome of the proposed South Western Relief Road.

Due to the pandemic, the community consultation will be conducted remotely, with details found at www.cala-longmarston1a.co.uk.

Residents can complete an online survey and a hard copy of the consultation materials and feedback form will also be available by calling the freephone number 0800 148 8911 or by emailing midlands-feedback@mpc.email.

The deadline for comments is 24th July and the feedback will be considered by CALA before the developer submits a formal planning application to Stratford District Council.