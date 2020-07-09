One-way system in Alcester – for pedestrians

A ONE-way system for pedestrians is to be introduced to keep shoppers safe in Alcester.

After looking at the results of a questionnaire sent to residents and businesses, Alcester Town Council is to introduce the measures from Monday, 13th July.

The plan will provide a temporary one-way system designed to comply with social distancing rules and allow for safe shopping the town’s High Street. There are no changes to traffic or parking arrangements, and public toilets in Bulls Head Yard will remain open.

Town clerk Vanessa Lowe said: “Alcester is a unique place and efforts have been made to ensure that the High Street remains welcoming to visitors whilst enabling them to stay safe by following guidance on social distancing and other public safety measures.

“Visitors to Alcester are encouraged to use cycles, walk or, if arriving by car, to park in the nearest available public car park – all of which are free.

“Alcester Town Council will continue to work with businesses and stakeholders to review and adapt measures as appropriate in accordance with public health advice.”

The one-way system will guide pedestrians northbound on the east side of High Street, and southbound on the west side. There is no indication how long the new system may be in place.

Reaction on social media has been mixed. While some applaud the town council’s efforts to support businesses, others have been more critical.

In a Facebook comment, Anne Bugler wrote: “How many meetings did it take to come up with this? Alcester has been working perfectly well without it.”

Rosalind-Marie Fallon added: “This is just another of the current illogical decisions being made in this country during Covid. It is working very well as it is and people are mostly being very sensible about distancing.“

And Paula Haggerty said: “Why the change now? In my experience people have been observing social distancing throughout lockdown. I can’t see a sudden massive influx of people using the High Street. This will just confuse things.“