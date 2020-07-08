Witness appeal following suspected road rage assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man and a woman were subjected to a serious assault close to the Longbridge roundabout, following in a suspected road rage incident.

The incident happened at around 6.50pm on Saturday, 4 July on the slip road of Junction 15 of the M40 northbound.

Two vehicles, a white Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Toyota Corolla came to a stop on the slip road following a suspected road rage incident on the motorway.

The occupants of the Toyota Corolla, a man and a woman, are reported to have got out of their vehicle and approached the occupants of the Vauxhall Corsa, another man and woman, before attacking them.

A 27-year-old man suffered serious injury to his head after being struck with a glass bottle and sustained a broken tooth. He attended hospital for treatment but has since been released.

A 28-year-old woman suffered a broken finger and also attended hospital for treatment but has since been released.

The male suspect is described as in his 20s, Asian, around 5’6” to 5’8” tall, with short dark brown hair and some scarring to his face.

The female suspect is described as in her 20s, Asian, with a round face, long dark hair and wearing glasses with clear frames.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of it is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 260 of 5 July.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.