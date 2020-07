New lockable gates have been installed at Stratford’s Fisherman’s Car Park in an effort to crackdown on antisocial behaviour at the site.

The gates will be used to close the car park overnight, though that won’t start until 3rd August, to give people time to get used to the new arrangements.

It has yet to be decided what times in the day the car park will open and close.

The car park has been the scene of antisocial behavior in recent times, including alleged drug related crime.