Plans to relocate Stratford Job Centre to Wood Street

A proposal to move Stratford Job Centre to Wood Street was revealed in a planning application last week.

The Job Centre, is currently located at Martin Raff House on Alcester Rd close to the entrance of Morrisons, but the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has submitted a plan to relocate the facility to 38 Wood Street, a large unit considered part of the adjacent Bards Walk development.

The DWP is looking to move the Job Centre into the town centre as its lease at Martin Raff House is due to expire in March 2021.

The Department for Work and Pensions has previously told the Herald that it was planning to relocate the Job Centre away from Martin Raff House, as the landowner planned to redevelop the site.

38 Wood Street had recently undergone considerable work as part of the redevelopment of Bards Walk and the Job Centre would occupy the ground floor of the unit.

Although new doors have been installed at the back of the unit on Meer Street, should the Job Centre move in, customers would use the Wood Street Entrance.

It would have 18 front desks, a group session room, interview room, CCTV room, meeting room and toilet facilities.

A decision on the application is expected to be made in August.