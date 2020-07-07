VIDEO: FC Stratford new manager talks to the Herald

WITH the appointment of new manager Danny Janes there has been a flurry of activity recently at Midland league Division Two side FC Stratford as the club prepares for a return to action with a pre-season friendly at Littleton FC tonight.

Then on Saturday, 11th July, it could be a game at Moreton Rangers, followed a week later by a visit to Southam United.

Next up on Saturday, 25th July, Coventry Copsewood will be FC’s hosts. Other friendlies are also in mind against Droitwich and Studley, though the provisional dates and venues have yet to be agreed. In all instances the arrangements are subject to change if the guidance changes.

The unveiling of the plans follows hot on the heels of the naming of Danny Janes as the club’s new manager, taking over from Dave Poulson, who has stepped down.

Janes, who joined the club as a player last season from Studley, has a variety of management and coaching experience, notably with Alcester Town.

He moved quickly to confirm his FC management team. Tom Milward will continue as assistant manager, Brian Wilkes will continue his role and Paul Dipple stays as goalkeeper coach.

The new boss is hopeful of adding one more to his management team with talks still ongoing with Ade Luxton, who he has worked with in the past.