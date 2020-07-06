Everyman set to reopen this week

FILM fans in Stratford can get their fix from this Friday, 10th July, with the news that the town’s Everyman cinema is to reopen.

As the ill-fated Picturehouse is demolished by diggers, the Everyman has revealed it will be opening its doors to the public later this week.

In a message to members, the cinema chain said: “Behind the scenes we’ve been dusting off our projectors, prepping our popcorn and gearing up to welcome you back to your local Stratford-upon-Avon venue.

“Reopening this Friday, we’ll be bringing you an incredible line-up of classic films, as well as recent winners you may have missed over the past year.”

The first film to be screened will be Trolls World Tour at 4pm. Other movies listed for Friday include Fantastic Mr Fox, Jackie Brown, The Empire Strikes Back, Interstellar and Oscar-winner Parasite.

The Everyman statement added: “The safety and well-being of our customers and our staff continues to be of utmost importance.”

It has implemented new policies including online booking and cashless payments, to reduce queueing, changes to the sofa seating to build in more space between customers and more time between screenings to allow for more cleaning.