VIDEO/PHOTOS: Pubs, restaurants and attractions open their doors

WITH the further easing of coronavirus lockdown measures today pubs, restaurants, hotels, hairdressers as well as various visitor attractions around the Stratford district opened their doors for the first time since March. The cooler weather saw steady trade around Stratford-upon-Avon with a good number of pubs and restaurants however choosing not to get going today.

Those establishments in the town centre welcoming visitors included The Boathouse, Loxley’s, The Cross Keys, The Red Lion, Wetherspoons, The Encore, Cox’s Yard, All Bar One and Giggling Squid.

Meanwhile it was the big day for that hair cut with hairdressers and barbers doing a roaring trade throughout the day, one gentleman showing particular delight after receiving his new look at Harry’s Barber Shop in Red Lion Court first thing this morning.