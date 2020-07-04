VIDEO/PHOTOS: Pubs, restaurants and attractions open their doors

Mark Williamson
WITH the further easing of coronavirus lockdown measures today pubs, restaurants, hotels, hairdressers as well as various visitor attractions around the Stratford district opened their doors for the first time since March.  The cooler weather saw steady trade around Stratford-upon-Avon with a good number of pubs and restaurants however choosing not to get going today.

Those establishments in the town centre welcoming visitors included The Boathouse, Loxley’s, The Cross Keys, The Red Lion, Wetherspoons, The Encore, Cox’s Yard, All Bar One and Giggling Squid.

It was a relaxing drink by the river for some at The Boathouse garden.           Photo: Mark Williamson
The scene at Cox’s Yard this afternoon.                                                        Photo: Mark Williamson

Meanwhile it was the big day for that hair cut with hairdressers and barbers doing a roaring trade throughout the day, one gentleman showing particular delight after receiving his new look at Harry’s Barber Shop in Red Lion Court first thing this morning.

One happy man after his long awaited haircut at Harry’s Barber Shop in Stratford.                                                                                                                                             Photo: Mark Williamson
On the Recreation Ground people enjoyed a Saturday afternoon stroll on the weekend that should have seen the annual Stratford River Festival in full swing.                            Photo: Mark Williamson
Families were out on the river for the first time this summer.                      Photo: Mark Williamson

 

It was back on dry land for this young man and his father after a trip out on the river courtesy of Avon Boating.                                                                                            Photo: Mark Williamson
The Big Wheel on the Recreation Ground was open to visitors.                       Photo: Mark Williamson

 

 