VIDEO: Stratford MP visits restaurants and pubs as they prepare to re-open

STRATFORD MP Nadhim Zahawi was in Stratford-upon-Avon today offering his support to restaurants, pubs and hotels in the town, as some prepare to re-open this weekend. He also gave his views on the local media’s role in the town and district.

From tomorrow (Saturday) pubs and restaurants are allowed to re-open, though measures will have to be put in place to keep staff and customers safe.

With the Stratford Herald having entered administration during lockdown Mr Zahawi, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Business and Industry, also gave his views on the economic climate while offering his support to the newspaper which this year celebrates it’s 160th year.