Train operator offers travel advice ahead of busy weekend

WITH a big weekend in store as parts of the hospitality sector reopen, West Midlands Railway is reminding passengers that trains are still for necessary journeys only.

Passengers who do have to travel are being urged to plan journeys carefully, avoid busy times and to wear a face covering.

Late night travellers are advised not to rely on the last train home. The company, which runs the direct trains between Stratford and Birmingham, says all of these measures are essential to maintain social distancing.

Customer experience director Jonny Wiseman said: “As a transport operator we play a key role in keeping the local economy moving and we’re pleased to see more of our businesses starting to open their doors to customers.

“We’re stepping up our timetable to help meet demand but while we continue to operate at reduced capacity due to social distancing, we’re asking passengers only to travel with us if their journey is necessary.

“If you do travel by train, remember it is now mandatory to wear a face covering while on board. You should also buy your ticket in advance and avoid potentially busy services, particularly the last train home.”

A new timetable comes into operation on West Midlands Railway services on Sunday, 5th July. Passengers should check their journeys in advance at www.wmr.uk and follow @WestMidRailway on Twitter for live travel advice.