Paint throwing vandals prompt school appeal

Stratford School is trying to identify a group of vandals who broke onto its premises and threw stolen paint around its car park in the early hours of 27th June.

Five people were spotted on the grounds at 2.55am, having entered via Shottery Fields, damaging a fence by the athletics track as they gained access.

The school paint store in the side of the sports hall nearest the all-weather pitch was then broken into, with the doors being damaged beyond repair.

The stolen paint was than thrown around the car park and a further door to the building was also damaged.

In total the damage done to the school amounts to around £3,000.

The school’s alarm monitoring station was alerted immediately during the incident and the relevant CCTV footage has been taken by scene of police crime officers.

Stratford School is keen for the perpetrators to be found and for the cost of the damage to be recovered from those responsible.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the police by calling 101.