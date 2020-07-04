Knightcote solar farm proposal emerges

Proposals for a new solar farm between Knightcote and Bishops Itchington have come to light.

A screening application, usually made in advance of a formal planning application being made, details a proposed 96.4 hectare solar farm on agricultural land.

The site is made up of approximately 11 fields and the farm itself would consist of multiple rows of solar panels as well as other equipment and storage containers.

Submitted by the Pegasus Group, the application covers a site in open countryside, 490m south of Bishops Itchington and 480m North of Knightcote.

According to a report on the council’s online planning portal, there are no known historical, cultural or archaeological designations on the site, but the proposal could have implications for the settings of nearby listed buildings and monuments.

The report concludes that the applicant would need to submit an environmental impact assessment to accompany any forthcoming planning application.