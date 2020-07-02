Demolition begins at Stratford’s former Picturehouse Cinema

A demolition team has begun tearing down Stratford’s former Picturehouse Cinema, with the site set to be developed into a hotel.

The Picturehouse, which had operated for 22 years, closed its doors back in January with permission already granted for the new Travelodge hote.

Landlord Igor Kolodotschko has argued that the arrival of Bell Court’s Everyman Cinema made the Picturehouse no longer viable.

However some within Stratford’s hospitality industry have expressed concerns that the town is approaching saturation point in terms of hotel rooms.